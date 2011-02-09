Paltrow, Welch, Moore to Perform at the Oscars

If you're planning to watch the Academy Awards for its glamorous red carpet, stay tuned for the performances, which are bound to be stylish as well. Gwyneth Paltrow, Florence Welch of Florence + the Machine, and Mandy Moore are all confirmed to perform their Oscar-nominated songs at the awards ceremony. Paltrow will sing "Coming Home" from Country Strong; Welch will sing "If I Rise," from 127 Hours; and Moore will sing "I See the Light," from her animated film Tangled. Tune in Sunday, February 27th to the Academy Awards on ABC to check them out, and check back on InStyle.com for more Oscars coverage!

