Palace Staffers' Favorite Member of the Royal Family Is Really Not Who We Were Expecting

Everyone plays favorites. I will always choose chocolate over vanilla, mayonnaise over ketchup, and my sister Veronica over my sister Sophia (JK, I’m an only child, but I stand by my choice).

Though palace staffers are probably expected to be totally unbiased in their services and unwavering in their support of the entire royal family, they’ve got their fave members, too (according to The Crown’s Matt Smith, at least).

Much to our (and probably everyone’s) surprise, neither Meghan Markle nor Prince Harry top the list. Oh, and not Kate Middleton or Prince William, either.

In a recent interview with Variety, Smith revealed that despite how his former character is portrayed on the Netflix series (you know, as a jealous womanizer), Queen Elizabeth's 97-year-old husband, Prince Philip, is actually beloved among the palace staff.

“All the research I did found him to be brilliantly funny, very clever, very popular,” he began. “In the royal house he’s the most popular of all of them. If you’ve talked to any of the staff, Philip’s the one they all love really. I think more than a lot of them, he’s a bit more of a man of the people. The royal protocol hasn’t dogged him in quite the same way his whole life and there’s a sort of rebellion in him and a naughtiness and a cheekiness. I think he’s quite affable and open by all accounts with the staff. They all love him.”

Notably — though not unsurprisingly — Smith didn't comment on the less than savory aspects of Philip's past, including a slew of questionable comments directed at women and people of color.

