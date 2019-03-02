The Palace Sets the Record Straight on How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Plan to Raise Their Baby

Baby Sussex is due in a matter of mere weeks, and while we don't know whether Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will have a boy or girl, sources are reporting that they will adopt a nontraditional parenting style no matter the child's gender.

Earlier this week, Vanity Fair's royal expert Katie Nicholl wrote that Meghan and Harry plan to raise their child with "a fluid approach to gender" and "won't be imposing any stereotypes."

As believable as it may be, considering Meghan's feminist position, Kensington Palace denies that there's any truth to the article's claims. On Saturday, a palace spokesperson told Hello!: "This story is totally false."

Image zoom Samir Hussein/Getty Images

To be fair, Nicholl admits that there could be "multiple interpretations to what Meghan meant by the word 'fluid.'" Potentially, sources were referring to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's gender neutral nursery that's reported to have a white and gray color scheme and vegan paint infused with eucalyptus oil.

Either way, gender neutral parenting styles appear to be a trend amongst celebrities, as Meghan and Harry aren't the only famous parents to be rumored to raise their child genderless. After giving birth to her first daughter Rani Rose, Kate Hudson spoke with AOL about raising her three children.

“[Having a daughter] doesn’t really change my approach, but there’s definitely a difference,” she shared with the outlet. “I think you just raise your kids individually regardless — like a genderless [approach]. We still don’t know what she’s going to identify as.”

Later, she clarified her comments on social media, saying: "I raise and continue to raise my children, both my boys and girl to feel free to be exactly who they want to be. To feel confident in their life choices and feel loved and supported no matter what."