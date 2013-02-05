Oz the Great and Powerful Takes Over InStyle's March Issue!

The mesmerizing trio of Oz the Great and Powerful really have us enchanted. Inside InStyle's March Spring Fashion issue—it's 594 bewitching pages!—stars Michelle Williams (Glinda the good witch), Rachel Weisz (the Wicked Witch of the East), and Mila Kunis (a Witch caught between good and evil) cast a spell as they speak about family, fashion obsessions, and, yes, why there's no place like home. Below, we're giving you a little sampling of the lessons these three teach us inside the issue! For the whole thing, flip to page 519 of the March InStyle—or download it on your iPad, Nook, or Droid tablet—on newsstands Friday, February 8.

LIFE LESSONS FROM THE LADIES OF OZ

IT'S TRUE: THERE IS NO PLACE LIKE HOME."I cook and clean a lot these days. I'm in a very domestic cycle, and I happen to love it. I feel like this is a real expression of my love for my daughter. Not the only one, but an important one. As a parent, you want the kid to come back to a place where it seems like the walls are made of feather down." — Michelle Williams NOTHING IS AS EASY AS IT LOOKS."I spent a lot of the shoot in a leather corset, wired up in a harness, and flying around in a costume that weighed 10 pounds. I hear some women enjoy wearing a corset, but tell them to try 17 hours of that and then get back to me." — Mila Kunis

YOU CAN FIND FUN ANYWHERE WHEN YOU'RE WITH FAMILY."Michelle's daughter and my son are about the same age, so they went to camp together, and we took them bowling. It was really fun for me and Michelle too, because you don't get that many mommy playdates in our business." — Rachel Weisz

DON'T CHANGE YOURSELF FOR ANYONE."I didn’t realize [boyfriend Jason Segel] was so tall [6’4”]. I thought, Hey, man, you’re cramping my style! I tried wearing wedge heels for a while to compensate, but it wasn’t me and I just gave up." — Michelle Williams

Plus, be sure to see the magical ladies in action when the film hits theaters nationwide March 8th!