Oz Earns $80 Million, Sarah Jessica Parker Talks The Carrie Diaries, and More!
Getty (3); Rex USA; Courtesy; AFF-USA.COM
1. The yellow brick road of success: Oz the Great and Powerful earned $80 million this weekend. [Vulture]
2. Read Sarah Jessica Parker's raw thoughts on The Carrie Diaries. [EW]
3. Watch the new teaser trailer for upcoming Star Trek sequel, Into Darkness. [HuffPo]
4. The trailer for Sofia Coppola's new movie Bling Ring featuring Emma Watson is out! [Racked]
5. Pantone released some snazzy finger bling in the color of the year, emerald. [Refinery 29]
6. Justin Timberlake helped Saturday Night Live reach a 14-month ratings high. [THR]