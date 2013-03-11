Oz Earns $80 Million, Sarah Jessica Parker Talks The Carrie Diaries, and More!

Image zoom Getty (3); Rex USA; Courtesy; AFF-USA.COM

1. The yellow brick road of success: Oz the Great and Powerful earned $80 million this weekend. [Vulture]

2. Read Sarah Jessica Parker's raw thoughts on The Carrie Diaries. [EW]

3. Watch the new teaser trailer for upcoming Star Trek sequel, Into Darkness. [HuffPo]

4. The trailer for Sofia Coppola's new movie Bling Ring featuring Emma Watson is out! [Racked]

5. Pantone released some snazzy finger bling in the color of the year, emerald. [Refinery 29]

6. Justin Timberlake helped Saturday Night Live reach a 14-month ratings high. [THR]