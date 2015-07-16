Why Oxygen Masks Are a Breath of Fresh Air For Your Face  

You may be thinking that an "oxygen facial" sounds like a whole lot of hot air. But gimmick-y moniker aside, there’s a reason why celebs swear by this famously purifying treatment. It leaves skin brighter, smoother, and just plump enough to reduce wrinkles (!) temporarily.

Most spa-versions involve a mild steam and a machine that delivers pressurized oxygen—enriched with skin-friendly additives like vitamins and antioxidants—to the face. But, since you may not have access to an air pressurizer at home, oxygen face masks—which mimic the effects of the facial—are the next best thing. These three have us quite literally bubbling (yep, foam is a natural byproduct when some of these formulas hit the air) with excitement.

Natura Bissé Oxygen Finishing Mask

Courtesy

Somewhere between a primer and a mask, this creamy treatment can be rinsed away if you please. But, since this one doesn’t bubble and instead dries down to a silky matte finish, you have the option to leave it on under your makeup. Either way, it decongests skin by way of oxygen and green algae. ($40; net-a-porter.com)

Dr. Brandt Skincare Oxygen Facial Flash Recovery Mask

Courtesy

The mask re-energizes lackluster skin thanks to a combination of encapsulated oxygen and naturally-derived peptides. The texture transforms from cream to foam when it hits the air, making for a supremely satisfying bubbling effect. ($69; sephora.com)

Bliss Triple Oxygen Instant Energizing Facial Mask

Courtesy

This frothy formula has gained a cult following (and earned an InStyle Best Beauty Buys Award) for its impressive result. Here, oxygen molecules are paired with a mega-dose of glow-boosting vitamin C, resulting in a brighter, more refreshed complexion. ($54; ulta.com)