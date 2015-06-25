The Oxford Dictionary Has Officially Changed the Meaning of "Twerk"

It's official: The word "twerk" has a new definition. The Oxford English Dictionary has revised its entry for the word twerking—which orginally dates back to the 1800s—and added 500 new words. The dictionary now describes twerking as dancing "in a sexually provocative manner, using thrusting movements of the bottom and hips while in a low, squatting stance." It previously listed it as a word meaning "a twisting or jerking movement; a twitch." We can only assume that we have Miley Cyrus and Robin Thicke's racy performance at the 2013 MTV VMAs to thank for this major change.

Aside from updating twerk, the OED added a group of new entries including "meh," "e-cigarette," "hot mess," "Twitterati," "FLOTUS," "fo' shizzle," "freegan," "cisgender," "yarn bombing," and "webisode." For more on the new additions, visit oxforddictionaries.com.

