Own a Piece of Adam Lambert

Paula Abdul isn't the only American Idol star who has tried her hand at jewelry design. Season 8 runner-up Adam Lambert has created a signature pendant based on his own Idol-inspired body art. "The Eye of Horus is a sign of protection," Lambert said of the piece, which is being sold to benefit MusiCares. "I got it tattooed on my wrist once I made the top 36 of American Idol." Want to buy one for the Glambert fan in your life? Better act fast! The limited-edition piece is only available until this Sunday night.

Eye of Horus pendant, Pennyroyal Silver, $150; visit pennyroyalsilver.com.