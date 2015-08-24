Clutches That Will Fit More Than Just a Lipstick and a Credit Card

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Gone are the days when teeny tiny clutches fit nothing more than a lipstick and a credit card. Larger handbags are ditching their straps and going for a hands-free vibe. Whether they be fold-over styles or easy pouch silhouettes, these are the handbags that can take you from the office to cocktail hour without pausing for a quick handbag switch-a-roo.
Photo inspiration at top: Burberry Prorsum Fall 2015 collection; shop the oversize clutch for $1,695 at net-a-porter.com for similar style.
Oversize Clutches
Fendi $1,700 SHOP IT
Vince Camuto $228 SHOP IT
Zara $60 SHOP IT
Vince $295 SHOP IT
Marc by Marc Jacobs $328 SHOP IT
Ivanka Trump $250 SHOP IT
Matt & Nat $117 SHOP IT
Forever 21 $30 SHOP IT
Time’s Arrow $350 SHOP IT
Alexander McQueen $895 SHOP IT
Charming Charlie $19 SHOP IT
Tory Burch $395 SHOP IT
Mulberry $1,110 SHOP IT
Loeffler Randall $325 SHOP IT
Mango $50 SHOP IT
Kate Spade $248 SHOP IT
