Clutches That Will Fit More Than Just a Lipstick and a Credit Card

Gone are the days when teeny tiny clutches fit nothing more than a lipstick and a credit card. Larger handbags are ditching their straps and going for a hands-free vibe. Whether they be fold-over styles or easy pouch silhouettes, these are the handbags that can take you from the office to cocktail hour without pausing for a quick handbag switch-a-roo.

Photo inspiration at top: Burberry Prorsum Fall 2015 collection; shop the oversize clutch for $1,695 at net-a-porter.com for similar style.

