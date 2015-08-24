Clutches That Will Fit More Than Just a Lipstick and a Credit Card

Alexandra DeRosa
Aug 24, 2015
Gone are the days when teeny tiny clutches fit nothing more than a lipstick and a credit card. Larger handbags are ditching their straps and going for a hands-free vibe. Whether they be fold-over styles or easy pouch silhouettes, these are the handbags that can take you from the office to cocktail hour without pausing for a quick handbag switch-a-roo. 

Photo inspiration at top: Burberry Prorsum Fall 2015 collection; shop the oversize clutch for $1,695 at net-a-porter.com for similar style. 

Oversize Clutches

