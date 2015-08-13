Over-Plucked Your Brows? This is Your Rehab Plan

Let’s be honest, our brows have been with us through thick and thin (literally). Brow game-changers like Cara Delevingne, Lily Collins, and Jennifer Connelly have proven you should embrace the brows you were born with, and years of over-plucking, waxing, and threading can destroy your natural arches. But look no further, we’ve got you covered. Read on for a quick guide on how to keep your eyebrow game strong.

No Hair Removal For Several Weeks

We’ve all heard the saying before—good things come to those who wait. Hide your tweezers for at least 6 to 8 weeks. A hair follicle’s cycle is about 28 days and generally you should wait between 4 and 6 weeks in between eyebrow appointments. Brows grow at a different rate for everyone and factors like weather, stress, and diet definitely play a part. Founder of Ramy Cosmetics and brow guru to the stars, Ramy Gafni, is also a firm believer in the grow-out phase. “It’s human nature to remove more than you intended, so don’t pick up your tweezers and just let your brows grow until you feel they are a real mess. Then go to a recommended expert to reshape, or clean them conservatively yourself.”

RELATED: How to Get a Bold Brow

Find Your Natural Arch

Not sure of what your natural arch should look like? It’s all about your bone structure. To get your brows to be the perfect face framers, Hibba Kapil, brow expert and founder of Hibba Beauty threading and waxing salon, gave us the scoop on the easiest way to pinpoint your natural arch. “Take a pencil or brush and keep it at the corner of your nostrils, holding it completely straight so that it goes over the inside of your eye. That’s where your brow should begin. Then holding one end of the pencil or brush at an angle on the corner of your nostrils moving it all the way towards the end of your eyelid, that’s where your brow should end.”

Try Out Brow Lengthening Tricks

Just because you’re not waxing, threading, or tweezing for several weeks doesn’t mean you can’t give your brows a little TLC. With so many new eyebrow innovations it’s hard to know what really works. Dab on a serum that promotes growth like Ramy Eye Grow Brows!, ($25; ramy.com) or look for ingredients like caster oil, wheat protein, yeast extract, or an exfoliating agent like Vitamin A (Retin-A) when looking for quicker growth. Kapil recommends sticking to natural products for the best results. Her favorite is Jamaican Black Castor Oil ($10; amazon.com). “It’s a natural gel but it also has fortifying qualities in it that makes hair grow. It’s a really refined and pure castor oil.” After washing your face before bed, apply a small amount on a brush or your index finger and gently apply onto your eyebrows.

RELATED: 3 Steps to Better Brows

Courtesy

Fake a Shape With Stencils & Pencils

“If you’re home and you’re completely lost over what to do, getting an eyebrow stencil is a great starting place,” Kapil suggests. She recommends Anastasia’s Classic Stencils ($20; sephora.com) for beginners. Thicker brows aren’t always better. Deciding how thick or thin your brows should be depends on your face structure, jaw bone, and hairstyle. To keep your brows looking neat when growing them out use an eyebrow brush to tame them and a pencil—Kapil likes Hourglass Brow Sculpting Pencil ($32; sephora.com)—to fill them in.

“A pen or pencil offers the most control when filling in your brows. Whichever product you choose, it’s very important to brush through your brows after you fill them in. Brushing through your brows with a small brush will remove the excess product and blend what’s left behind so that you end up with perfect looking brows, not make-up looking brows,” says Gafni. For even more pop, blend a small amount of concealer two shades lighter than your skin tone on the top and bottom of your brows using an angled brush to highlight your natural arch.

PHOTOS: InStyle's Best Beauty Buys for Brows