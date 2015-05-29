Outfit-Making Gold Jewelry for Every Type of Woman

Gold jewelry has the power to transform an entire look. No matter what you're wearing or where you're going, gold accessories add a luxe edge to your style. Whether you're wearing jeans and a tee or your favorite lbd, these pieces up the ante. What's more? The shiny warm sheen flatters every skin tone—especially with a summertime tan. But what's the right style for you? Read on to find out.

If you're taste is modern with a touch of minimalism, try out the Jennifer Fisher Hollow Diamond Ignite Drop Earrings ($525; barneys.com).

If your style is ultra-fem, give the Lulu Frost Tuileries Necklace ($335; lulufrost.com) a go.

If you have a deep appreciation for classics, you'll love the Eddie Borgo Extra Thin Saftey Chain Bracelet ($175; shopbop.com).

If you love statement styles, the Kenneth Cole New York Chain Link Necklace ($48; lordandtaylor.com) is for you.

If you gravitate towards bling, throw on the Vita Fede Mini Crystal Cigar Band ($275; shopbop.com).

Rings

1. Elizabeth and James, $95; shopbop.com. 2. Banana Republic, $45; bananarepublic.com. 3. Stella Valle, $225; stellavalle.com. 4. Topshop, $12; nordstrom.com.

Necklace

5. Asos, $27; asos.com. 6. Alexis Bittar, $125; nordstrom.com. 7. Gorjana, $55; shopbop.com. 8. Jennifer Fisher, $200; jenniferfisherjewelry.com.

Earrings

9. Jules Smith, $60; shopbop.com. 10. J.Crew, $28; jcrew.com. 11. Blu Bijoux, $26; maxandchloe.com. 12. EF Collection, $325; shopbop.com.

Bracelets

13. Miansai, $200; barneys.com. 14. Giles & Brother, $80; shopbop.com. 15. Vita Fede, $375; shopbop.com. 16. Eddie Borgo, $125; eddieborgo.com.

Shop the pieces pictured at top: All BaubleBar. On model's left arm, from top: Fluoro Kitsch Cuff, $34; baublebar.com. Solid Bar Bracelet, $32; baublebar.com. Pave Eternity ring, $28; baublebar.com. On model's right arm, from left: Gold Braid Cuff, $32; baublebar.com. Ice Arrow Cuff, $32; baublebar.com. ID Tag Ring, $28; baublebar.com. Diana Midi Ring, $28; baublebar.com. Button Up Ring, $28; baublebar.com.

Shop the rest of the model's look: essie nail polish in Muchi Muchi, $9; target.com. Zara top, $50; zara.com.

