Bored With Your Summer Wardrobe? These Accessories are Instant Outfit-Makers

We're facing the hottest, stickiest days of the season and even those who are summertime fanatics are looking for a pick-me-up. The solution? Below are swoon-worthy accessories, like the J.Crew necklace above ($158; jcrew.com) that are sure to infuse any look with a touch of cool—no matter how hot it may be.

Tory Burch embellished mini frame clutch, $495; toryburch.com.

This mini is the perfect blend of polished and playful: the structured, top-handle silhouette brings the sophistication while the textured thread detail packs the punch. We especially love its '60s vibe.

Sophia Webster pom-pom metallic leather sandal, $650; neimanmarcus.com.

What's more whimsical than a pom-pom adorned shoe? The multi-colored poms and blend of silver and gold sheens make this shoe a no-brainer.

Emilio Pucci printed silk scarf, $269; stylebop.com.

A silk scarf tends to be the forgotten-about accessory—but it has serious style potential. You can wear it around your neck, wrist, and ankle (click here to see how!) or you can wrap it around the handle of your favorite bag.

BaubleBar tassle drop earrings, $32; baublebar.com.

Tassle jewelry is one of the hottest accessory trends of the season. The style is ideal for summery getaways (think: festive islands and other sea-side destinations), but it will also seamlessly take your look from the office-appropriate to cocktail hour-ready.

Mango embroidered clutch, $30; mango.com.

A decorative clutch takes any simple ensemble to the next level. Whether you're wearing jeans and a tee or a LWD, this bright, detailed foldover style is all you need to up the ante.

adidas Originals by Mary Katrantzou sneakers, $140; shopbop.com.

The stylish sneaker continues to reign supreme! Add this not-so-basic floral pair to your summer wardrobe and wear them everywhere from a trip to the gym to happy hour and beyond.

Fendi "Buggies" bag charm, $850; barneys.com.

Talk about the cutest and fuziest accessory of the season! The best part? This creature will fit right in come winter, too.

Fantas-Eyes mirrored aviators, $18; fantas-eyes.com.

If you're mindful of the fashion risks you take, the easiest way to pull the trigger is with a pair of sunnies. A mirrored lense adds a dose of glamour to even the most laid-back looks.

Zara suede sandals, $90; zara.com.

Orange will be the It color come fall (it popped up on countless runways!), so why not start adding the hue to your wardrobe now?

