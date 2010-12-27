Our Top Picks for 2011 Designer Planners

The countdown to 2011 is officially on! And what better way to kick off a stylishly organized year than by treating yourself to a new planner. (Yes, these are still available, despite your smartphone/iPad/Outlook!) Our pick: The Smythson Panama Diary, $205, which features a cover illustration by rising Scottish designer Holly Fulton (inset). Fulton, who won the 2009 British Fashion Award for emerging talent, admits she’s addicted to her own planner: “I actually use two planners—one to keep me right and one to keep everyone at the studio right,” she told InStyle.com. “If we lose either of them, it's chaos!” Fulton uses her personal planner as a date, sketch and address book. “Like having a wallet you love, your diary will be with you every day, so it's important to get one that stimulates you aesthetically when you see it.” Check out our gallery to find the right 2011 datebook—at the right price—for you.