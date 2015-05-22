Our Top 5 Moments from the Red Nose Day Charity Special

Last night, Hollywood’s biggest stars turned out to support Red Nose Day, a three-hour live fundraising event that aired on NBC. From musical performances to pre-recorded sketches and live skits, the event pulled out all the stops—and raised over $10 million for 12 charity organizations that help children and families living in poverty in the U.S. and around the world.

InStyle attended the live show at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, where celebrities including Gwyneth Paltrow, Julianne Moore, Kellan Lutz, and Olivia Wilde were on hand to support the cause. But even before the cameras started to roll, the “fun-raising” energy was palpable. As soon as the host of the program’s first hour, Seth Meyers, stepped out onto the stage, he asked the audience, “Are you guys feeling charitable?” The response was resounding applause—and the philanthropic momentum only continued to build throughout the night.

Virginia Sherwood/NBCUniversal/Getty

Here are our top five highlights from the special.

1. The most A-list game of telephone to ever be played.

In the night’s first sketch, Seth Meyers showed viewers how the entire program came to be. It started with Meyers calling Chris Pine to ask him to take part in the event—and Hollywood’s biggest stars went on to play the most convoluted game of telephone of all time. The end result? Reese Witherspoon making a call to Seth Meyers asking him to host a charity event for “the day they stopped making rose.” Bonus: a totally supportive Jennifer Aniston reached out to her friends—including Matt LeBlanc, or one of “those Friends,” as she referred to him.

2. Plenty of aca-awesome commentary.

Throughout the night, everyone’s favorite Pitch Perfect judges, Gail (Elizabeth Banks) and John (John Michael Higgins), provided commentary. Their standout moments: the use of the word “a-compelling,” and married John unsuccessfully propositioning the similarly-wed Gail.

3. The Voice’s most determined contestant to date.

A sketch parody of the singing competition starred Will Ferrell, Nick Offerman, Carson Daly, and the show’s real-life judges. Referring to himself as “the original Pharrell,” Ferrell proclaimed that he was "the best at charity!" when the judges told him that there could be two winners on this charity-focused version of the show.

4. A whole new wave of girl-power films.

Several male-centric films were re-imagined with women in the lead roles. Based on the short trailers, we’d definitely check out Indie Anna Jones starring as an antique-hunting Anna Kendrick, and The 39 Year Old Virgin featuring Leslie Mann in the middle of a painfully life-changing bikini wax.

5. Game of Thrones: The Musical.

Who knew that Coldplay singer Chris Martin was such a superfan of HBO’s fantasy series? In this sketch, he wrote songs about characters from the show for an upcoming musical. While Emilia Clarke initially compared the idea to the Titanic (“Not in terms of the successful movie—in terms of the boat,” she said), the beloved Khaleesi eventually warmed up to the idea along with the rest of the cast. Our hearts melted when Kit Harrington serenaded Rose Leslie, aka Ygritte, with a rendition of “Wildling,” a take on “Wild Thing.” And even better: Leslie saying, “You know nothing, Chris Martin,” when the singer declares that a note was flat.