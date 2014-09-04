Our Style Director Curated a Flash Sale for One Kings Lane! Get a Sneak Peek at Her Fashionable Picks Here

After that unique treasure or accessory to make your room or wardrobe pop? You're in luck! InStyle’s Style Director Melissa Rubini has curated an assortment of stunning and unique items for home décor destination One Kings Lane—a favorite site of major celebs like Rachel Zoe, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Drew Barrymore—that launches Sept. 5. We have a sneak peak for you now at some of the fabulous items up for grabs before the sale hits tomorrow, and you are going to want to take note.

Featuring her fashion week essentials and decorating must-haves, Rubini's selections include everything from an A La Carte leather side table to a decorative petrified wood slice and Bevin accent chairs (pictured above). Other great finds included in her curation? A bevy of luxe accessories, like an Hermès mustard-hued Birkin bag, a vintage Hermès watch, and an Hermès blue box clutch (pictured below).

Check out what she recommends for surviving September madness (whether you're in the fashion world or not) and how she's decking out her new home when the flash sale launches Sept. 5 at 11 a.m. ET (8 a.m. PT) on onekingslane.com.

