Our March Cover Girl Is... Julianne Moore!

Following a critically-acclaimed role in The Kids Are All Right, InStyle's March cover girl Julianne Moore will take on the thriller genre with her next film, Shelter, out February 25th. And while Moore often takes on challenging parts, she wouldn't call her performances fearless. “I always say that to be fearless you actually have to be afraid,” the actress said in this month’s issue, in which she was interviewed by friend and fashion designer Tom Ford. “And acting is not something that scares me. It’s something I enjoy." As for her amazing style—often dressing in Ford's designs—she loves just being comfortable. "I have a terrible habit of staying in my yoga clothes all day," she said. "I’ve had girlfriends yell at me. I have this fantasy that I’m going to dress well for daytime, but it doesn’t seem to manifest." For more of Ford's candid, exclusive interview with Moore, check out the March issue of InStyle, on newsstands Friday.