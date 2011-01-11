Our February Cover Girl Is... Natalie Portman!

All eyes will be on our February cover girl Natalie Portman in the coming months. The actress (and new face of Miss Dior Cherie) is nominated for a Best Actress Golden Globe for her role in Black Swan and she recently announced that she was engaged and pregnant with choreographer Benjamin Millepied, who she met on the set of the film. “This is the most private of private experiences,” Portman told InStyle. “But I am completely awed by the whole process we are living through. I cannot express how lucky I feel.” Next up, she’s starring in the romantic comedy No Strings Attached alongside Ashton Kutcher, out January 21st. But are women really capable of no-strings attached sex? “I certainly have friends who could deal with that and others who could not,” she said. “It’s something I’ve seen in high-achieving women—they compartmentalize. You’ve got your work, your friends, your exercise, and your sex. [Grins.] You can tick off those boxes.” For more of our exclusive interview with Portman, check out the February issue of InStyle, on newsstands Friday!

MORE! Try on Natalie Portman's hottest hairstyles in the Hollywood Makeover Tool.