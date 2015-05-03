Our Favorite Street Style Stars Just Found Your Summer Uniform

We're all for the freedom of creative sartorial expression, but sometimes—sometimes—life would be just so much easier if we didn't have to labor over choosing what to wear (which, coincidentally enough, was why one young professional wore the same outfit to work every day for three years). For those lazy, no-think days, the stars have aligned and chosen a summer street style uniform for us: the tie-front button-down and skirt combo.

Olivia Munn bared a sliver of midriff while taking her pup Chance for a stroll in a cream polka-dot blouse that she knotted at the front and styled with a striped white Milly for Kohl's DesigNation midi-length skirt. Jamie Chung had the same pairing in mind, but instead, went with a windowpane-print top and a sexy lace pencil skirt. And Emmy Rossum was in a monochromatic mood when she matched her short-sleeved blouse with blue blooms.

To nail the look, unbutton the shirt to the place you want the knot to hit. Then, tie the two shirttails together, and pair with a ladylike floral skirt or a sleek pencil silhouette. We followed in the celebrities' footsteps and pieced together three inspired combos, below:

Courtesy

Shop the pieces: Rails shirt, $138; railsclothing.com. Zara skirt, $80; zara.com.

Courtesy

Shop the pieces: American Eagle shirt, $40; ae.com. Mango skirt, $100; mango.com.

Courtesy

Shop the pieces: Gap shirt, $45; gap.com. Raquel Allegra skirt, $495; shoplesnouvelles.com.

Can't be bothered to tie your own? These are pre-knotted for your convenicence. Bonus: no bunching in the back.

Courtesy

Shop the pieces (from top): Equipment, $198; modaoperandi.com. Moschino, $542; farfetch.com. Tibi, $245; tibi.com. H&M, $18; hm.com.

