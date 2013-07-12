This Is Our Favorite Pippa Middleton Look of the Summer

With big sister Kate Middleton resting at home at Kensington Palace’s Nottingham Cottage, Pippa Middleton kept the sartorial spirit alive in a picture-perfect summer look to celebrated the 60th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s coronation in London. The soon-to-be aunt donned a floral Tabitha Webb skirt, Lamb 1887 clutch, and Aruna Seth heels, all brands she has been known to wear before. Her hair also took a new turn, from pin-straight locks to a loose wavy curl. We like the update, Pips! She's stepping it up.

