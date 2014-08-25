Our Favorite Moment of the 2014 VMAs: Blue Ivy Dances with Jay Z While Beyonce Performs

Beyoncé stole the show Sunday night (as Beyoncé often does because--well--she's Beyoncé ) at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Why? One could argue it was due to the extended ballad of songs from her eponymous 2013 album that she performed onstage, or the fact that she received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, which honored her career achievements; but in our opinion, there were two notable moments of the night that surpassed all others, one that came moments after her performance ended, when she was joined by husband Jay Z and daughter Blue Ivy on stage, who presented her with the infamous moon man (above).

"I am filled with so much gratitude. I love y’all so much," she told the audience as Jay Z gave her a kiss and presented her with the prestigious award, squashing any rumors of any trouble in paradise. "My beloved, I love you."

The second took place moments before the acceptance speech, smack dab in the middle of Queen B's performance; Blue Ivy proved that she has inherited her mamma's signature moves, as evident by the dancing she was doing while sitting on Jay Z's lap during her mom's performance. Could it get any more adorable than this? We think not.

And yet a final reason reason the songstress caught our attention on stage? Her custom Tom Ford mosaic dress--the single look she wore on stage-- which she changed into for her performance after rocking a black lace and beaded gown with geometric lines by Lebanese designer Nicolas Jebran on the red carpet.

See all the looks from the MTV Video Music Awards in our gallery!