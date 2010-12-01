If you're anything like us, you woke up with an extra spring in your step today because Net-a-Porter launched their big end of season sale! But when we started to click through, we were heartbroken to discover that most of the items aren't being sold in many sizes. Sigh. So, we've rounded up a few of our favorites that are still available in a nice range of sizes. You won't find bargain basement prices, but if you're looking to splurge on a bit of high fashion, there's great stuff to be found including Isabel Marant crystal earrings reduced from $550 to $385. Kate Middleton's go-to brand, Issa, has a black sequined dress at half price for $732.50. Emma Watson fans, this one's for you: the belted Carven dress she recently wore on the Today show has been marked down to $726. Rag & Bone desert boots originally sold for $450 and are now $315. Shop fast though—we can't promise these chic pieces will be around much longer!
Our Favorite Finds from the Net-a-Porter Sale!
Courtesy of Net-a-Porter.com