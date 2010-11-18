Our Favorite Fake-Out Hairstyles

Yesterday, Heidi Klum hit the Los Angeles Auto Show with what we thought was a shorter, curvy cut. Not so! "It's just a low chignon," her hairstylist, Michel Aleman told us this morning. "I blew Heidi's hair out and then she put on her dress. We realized she couldn't wear her hair down, but I had already spent all that time making her strands soft and natural—and it was early in the morning." His solution? "I left most of the hair down and just twisted and pinned very loosely in back. We didn't want anything too sleek," he said. They had us fooled—just like Gwen Stefani's faux pixie (left) earlier this week and Michelle Obama last year. Which is your favorite fake-out style? Tell us in the comments below.