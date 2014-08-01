Our Favorite Characters from the Peanuts Gang Are Going Couture!

It looks like Snoopy and his sister Belle are getting a high fashion makeover. To celebrate the Peanuts gang's 65th anniversary, designers like Emanuel Ungaro, Diane von Furstenberg, and Isabel Marant are creating their own interpretations of the canine siblings for an exhibit called Snoopy and Belle in Fashion. Set to open this September at the New Museum in New York City, the exhibit will feature vinyl recreations of the pups in their new designer duds (see DKNY’s above).

"Snoopy and his sister Belle have been fashion icons for decades, but this reimagined traveling global exhibit will really put them on the map with a bold statement,"says Neil Cole, CEO and chairman of Peanuts Worldwide's parent company, Iconix Brand Group.

This isn't Snoopy's first foray into fashion. In fact, the pooch was given the same kind of designer treatment in 1984 for the first Snoopy in Fashion exhibit, which was shown at the Louvre in Paris and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Karl Lagerfeld, Gucci, Missoni, Diane von Furstenberg, and Versace were among the designers who first put Snoopy and Belle in on-trend duds. You can see some of these iconic designer recreations at the new exhibit this fall.

"It's a unique design challenge, and one that brings a new kind of creative joy to the design process," von Furstenberg says. "I'm inspired to empower a new generation with a character I love so much."

The Snoopy and Belle in Fashion exhibit opens Sept. 8 at New York's New Museum. It will travel to cities including Paris, Milan, and Tokyo in 2015. See more sketches of the designs below.

J. Mendel:

Courtesy

Dsquared2:

Courtesy

Opening Ceremony:

Courtesy

