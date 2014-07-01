Our Eyes Are Glued to These 2014 World Cup Players' Hairstyles
Since the World Cup kicked off last month, we've kept plenty busy ogling the competition (tough job, we know), and joined in the festivities à la these spirited stars. Abs and killer moves aside, there is another quality that this year's batch of athletes share: notable hairstyles. From curly crops to dyed ’dos, the current World Cup players' have a wide range of memorable looks—check them out now:
This curly coiffure, which belongs to Marcelo Vieira of Brazil, doubles as a handy mustache.
We'd like to think Mexico's own Guillermo Ochoa drew curly hair inspiration from these savvy style stars.
Juan Cuadrado of Colombia goes the practical route with his short plaits.
France's Paul Labile Pogba makes a statement with his bleached strip! (Inspired to make a change? Find out which hair color suits you best, here.)
Marcos Rojo of Argentina rocks the always on-trend pompadour on and off the field.
Kyle Beckerman and his long dreadlocks, both of Team USA, are inspiring fans to grab clip-on dreads to copy the player's signature look.
Let's be honest, Belgium's Marouane Fellaini (and his glorious ’fro) is the poster child of "big hair, don't care!"
Algeria's Saphir Taider goes bold with a spiked up mohawk.
Brazil's Dani Alves steers away from the norm, and rocks a grey ’do! Experiment with hair colors a la InStyle’s senior photo editor, who dyed her hair blue—and documented the process here.
