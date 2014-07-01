Our Eyes Are Glued to These 2014 World Cup Players' Hairstyles

Image zoom Instagram/felli31, Instagram/kylebeckerman

Since the World Cup kicked off last month, we've kept plenty busy ogling the competition (tough job, we know), and joined in the festivities à la these spirited stars. Abs and killer moves aside, there is another quality that this year's batch of athletes share: notable hairstyles. From curly crops to dyed ’dos, the current World Cup players' have a wide range of memorable looks—check them out now:

This curly coiffure, which belongs to Marcelo Vieira of Brazil, doubles as a handy mustache.

Follow @fredguedes9 / sigam o @fredguedes9 👨#patentealta A photo posted by Marcelo Vieira Jr. (@marcelotwelve) on Jun 25, 2014 at 12:37pm PDT

We'd like to think Mexico's own Guillermo Ochoa drew curly hair inspiration from these savvy style stars.

Aquí les comparto una foto de ayer después del juego, gracias a todos por las muestras de cariño!!! #vamosmexico #yosicreo A photo posted by Guillermo Ochoa (@yosoy8a) on Jun 18, 2014 at 11:17am PDT

Juan Cuadrado of Colombia goes the practical route with his short plaits.

En la historia gracias Dios nella historia grazie Dio per le benedizioni @juancuadradostore @Cjuancuadrado A photo posted by Juan Cuadrado (@cuadrado) on Jun 28, 2014 at 3:36pm PDT

France's Paul Labile Pogba makes a statement with his bleached strip! (Inspired to make a change? Find out which hair color suits you best, here.)

A photo posted by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba_6) on Jun 30, 2014 at 11:10am PDT

Marcos Rojo of Argentina rocks the always on-trend pompadour on and off the field.

#selfie con mi amigo #Agustin A photo posted by Marcos Rojo ⚽️ (@marcosrojo) on Jun 27, 2014 at 4:12pm PDT

Kyle Beckerman and his long dreadlocks, both of Team USA, are inspiring fans to grab clip-on dreads to copy the player's signature look.

Thanks for the new threads @kennethcoleprd A photo posted by Kyle (@kylebeckerman) on Feb 14, 2014 at 7:52am PST

Let's be honest, Belgium's Marouane Fellaini (and his glorious ’fro) is the poster child of "big hair, don't care!"

A photo posted by felli31 (@felli31) on Feb 12, 2013 at 7:02am PST

Algeria's Saphir Taider goes bold with a spiked up mohawk.

Brazil's Dani Alves steers away from the norm, and rocks a grey ’do! Experiment with hair colors a la InStyle’s senior photo editor, who dyed her hair blue—and documented the process here.

Tomar meu danone kkkkkkk, acaba não danone rs, silêncio, descubram hahahahaha. A photo posted by DanialvesD2 My Twitter (@danid2ois) on Jun 22, 2014 at 11:57am PDT

Now that you've peeked the crops that are trending on the soccer field, click here to see the hottest hairstyles you should be sporting this summer.