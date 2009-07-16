Our Emmy Costume Picks: Mad Men & Grey Gardens

The 2009 Emmy nominees were announced this morning and our vote for Best Costumes in a Series and in a Miniseries, Movie or Special go to... Mad Men and Grey Gardens respectively. We can't get enough of Betty Draper's (far left; played by January Jones) vintage prints and nipped waists on Mad Men. While Grey Gardens's eccentric mother-daughter duo Little Edie (near left; played by Drew Barrymore) and Big Edie Beale (not shown; played by Jessica Lange) wear items from the '30s through the end of the century that mirrored what they wore in real life. To capture the fashion of these eras, "we compiled a lot of research from photos that were out there from Little Edie's modeling days," said the film's costume designer, Catherine Thomas.

—Amy Barton

