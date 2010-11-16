Our December Cover Girl is... Carrie Underwood!

She may be a country superstar who bares all in her music, but when it comes to her style choices, December cover girl Carrie Underwood prefers to take a less-in-your face approach. "I love things that make me feel comfortable but aren't too tight or showing too much cleavage," she tells us. "That might be some people, but definitely not me. I can be sexy and still be classy. I don't do outrageous outfits, and I never will." So what message might she have for her not-so-nice critics? "I used to think, I don't want anyone to say bad things about me. But now it just makes me mad to see someone blasted for what she wore. Fashion, to me, is what makes you feel awesome." For more of our exclusive interview with Underwood (plus her key beauty rules) check out the December Issue of InStyle, on newsstands Friday.

MORE! Try on Carrie Underwood's cover hairstyle.

David Sljiper

—Nikki Ogunnaike