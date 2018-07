While the chill in the air temporarily brings a rosy glow to your cheeks, the harsh weather can dry out and irritate your skin. That's why we rounded up our favorite body lotions, face masks, and lip scrubs to combat the elements. Loaded with vitamin E, shea butter, and argan oil, these hydrating must-haves act as a barrier between for the winter air, leaving your skin soft and supple. Click through to shop our picks!