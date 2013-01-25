Our 12 Favorite Winter Skin Savers (Because It's Freezing Outside!)

January's falling temperatures are in full force, and while cranking up the heat or spending extra time in a hot shower may provide temporary relief, going from one extreme to another can take a toll on your skin. Extra-warm air and water can strip your skin of its natural oils, which is why we rounded up the most hydrating body butters, face moisturizers, and foot creams to keep your glow intact. Click through our gallery to shop the products now!

