Since launching in 2016, Ouai has never dropped regular hair products — only cool ones. So it goes without saying that brand founder and celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin successfully changed the way many of us use dry shampoo with the Dry Shampoo Foam, extended the life of our last blowout with the Memory Mist, and cut down the number of products in our bathrooms with the two-in-one Rose Hair and Body Oil and Scalp Scrub.

And now, the brand is looking to push the boundaries a little further: Meet Ouai's Body Cleanser and Body Crème, two new additions to your permanent shower lineup.

"We started our expansion into new categories slowly. First, we launched Hair & Body dual use products (Rose Hair and Body Oil & Scalp and Body Scrub), which are some of our top sellers," she tells InStyle via email. "We know from Instagram polls and reviews that a majority of people are actually using those products on their bodies, so we already have some winners in the body category. We want to expand into new categories thoughtfully and make sure that we’re delivering our signature scents, packaging, and effective products along with what our community says they want and need."

Well, mission accomplished. The Body Cleanser is a lathery wash infused with skin-balancing probiotics and nourishing jojoba seed and rosehip oils. As for the Body Crème, it's whipped, but still super-moisturizing thanks to a mix of emollients and antioxidants like cupuaçu butter, coconut oil, and squalane. Atkin confirms that both are safe for all skin types, including sensitive skin.

Much like the rest of the Ouai line, both of these products are scented with the brand's cult-favorite fragrances, and make the perfect ensemble. "Use both together to leave skin hydrated and smooth," she says. "The scents are designed to complement each other, and are light enough to be layered with our fragrance and hair product scents."

Your winter body care routine has never smelled (and felt) so good.

Ouai's Body Cleanser ($28) and Body Crème ($38) are available at Theouai.com and Sephora.com.