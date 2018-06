Red was the color of the night at the Oscars! Sandra Bullock wore a red silk faille mermaid dress by Vera Wang, Penelope Cruz picked a garnet gown with hand-embroidered sequins by L'Wren Scott, and Best Actress nominee Jennifer Lawrence chose a crimson tank gown by Calvin Klein, which was hand-made for her by the label's designer Francisco Costa. Tell us: Did you like red on the red carpet?

