Oscars: Paltrow, Welch, and Moore's Performance Style

The performances for the Best Original Song category at the 83rd Annual Academy Awards were just as stylish as the red carpet arrivals! Gwyneth Paltrow performed "Coming Home" from her film Country Strong wearing a Michael Kors one-shoulder jersey gown with crystal embroidery; Mandy Moore, who wore Monique Lhuillier on the red carpet, also wore the designer during her performance of “I See the Light" from Tangled with co-star Zachary Levi; and Florence Welch of Florence + the Machine wore a Roksanda Ilincic persimmon gown for her performance of “If I Rise” with A.R. Rahman, a part that was originally sung by Dido for the film 127 Hours. The category's fourth and final nominee—Randy Newman (not shown) for "We Belong Together" from Toy Story 3—took home the Oscar.

