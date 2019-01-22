The Biggest Snubs and Surprises from the 2019 Oscar Nominations

After what feels like a lifetime of waiting, we finally have the 2019 Oscar nominations at our fingertips. And for every welcome surprise (take it all, Roma!), there’s an equally surprising upset (no Timothée Chalamet this year, folks).

In the Best Motion Picture category (which can accommodate up to 10 films), the Golden Globes's surprise winner Bohemian Rhapsody snagged a spot alongside favorites The Favourite, Green Book, Roma, A Star Is Born, and Black Kkklansman. The critically divisive Dick Cheney biopic Vice nabbed a nomination as well, as did beloved blockbuster hit Black Panther. One shock to the Oscars Best Picture system, however, is Moonlight director Barry Jenkins’s If Beale Street Could Talk — or rather the lack thereof. Jenkins was shut out of the Best Director category as well.

The award for Achievement in Directing is proving contentious as well. Though frontrunner (and Golden Globe winner) Alfonso Cuarón is nominated, the rest of the category boasts some surprising inclusions. Subbing in for Green Book’s Peter Farrelly and A Star Is Born’s Bradley Cooper is The Favourite’s Yorgos Lanthimos and Cold War’s Pawel Pawlikowski.

Image zoom Pacific Press/Getty Images

Cooper fans are not pleased with the first-time director's snub:

BRADLEY COOPER WAS SNUBBEDpic.twitter.com/yE7HwDg8pj — Jackson (@jacksonhayes67) January 22, 2019

bradley cooper after finding out he didn't get nominated pic.twitter.com/3BEddFQRPR — maria (@fiImargot) January 22, 2019

Bradley Cooper was robbed for Best Director. Clearly. — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) January 22, 2019

Frankly amazed Bradley Cooper didn't get a Best Director nomination, even more amazed that his spot went to Adam McKay. I loved Vice, but A Star is Born is such an extraordinary accomplishment. — Trevenclaw (@Trevenclaw) January 22, 2019

Though A Star Is Born was snubbed in the Best Director race, it appears to be making up for it with a Best Supporting Actor nomination for Sam Elliott. However, the move to include Elliott has shut out Beautiful Boy’s Timothée Chalamet, once considered a leader in the Oscars race.

Chalamaniacs, too, are less than pleased by the results:

TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET DESERVED AN OSCAR JUST FOR THIS LINE HE PORTRAYS EMOTIONS PERFECTLY TO THE POINT WHERE YOU CAN FEEL HIS CHARACTERS PAIN

BUT HE WAS ROBBED ONCE AGAIN pic.twitter.com/4ivWhuq2on — enah (@chalamazes) January 22, 2019

timothée chalamet stans contacting the academy in regards of timothée not even getting one oscar nom pic.twitter.com/cbZwNf7Xs9 — jess (@tomsdvya) January 22, 2019

Me on my way to #OscarNoms after finding out that Timothee Chalamet is not nominated pic.twitter.com/Y5eDZWcKsa — Row (@RowiePop) January 22, 2019

Me giving Timothée Chalamet what he deserves after being robbed again #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/jCyYmO7luV — , (@nephiIime) January 22, 2019

Me, finding out Timothée Chalamet got snubbed at the #OscarNoms: pic.twitter.com/mYzAV52B3i — Zen Ronidel (@zenronidel) January 22, 2019

RELATED: See the Full List of 2019 Oscar Nominations

Netflix’s foreign frontrunner, Roma, is nominated for an unprecedented 10 awards, including surprise nominations for lead actress Yalitza Aparicio and supporting actress Marina de Tavira. The film is represented in both the Best Motion Picture and Best Foreign Language Film categories.

Tune in to ABC to see how it all shakes out on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET.