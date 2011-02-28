Oscars-Inspired DIY: Natalie Portman’s Tassel Earrings

Loved Natalie Portman’s tassel earrings at the Oscars? The Tiffany & Co.-designed pair featured rubellite tourmaline and rose-cut diamonds, but you can get the same look by making it yourself in three easy steps:

What You Need:2 Purple tassels (find them at mjtrim.com)2 Rhinestone Beads (find them at jewelry-diy.com)2 Earring Hooks (find them at jewelry-diy.com)

How-To:1. String rhinestone bead on to tassel loop.2. Using a pliers attached earring hook to end loop of tassel.3. Repeat for second earring.

— Jenni Radosevich, InStyle designer and part-time blogger for ISpy-DIY.com