Oscars Exclusive: The Making of Bond Girl Naomie Harris's Eco-Friendly Dress

Every dress that hits the Oscars red carpet this Sunday will be special, but the one that will be worn by Skyfall Bond Girl Naomie Harris will be different than any other. That's because she's going to be representing the Red Carpet Green Dress initiative, a design contest started by James Cameron's wife Suzy Amis Cameron, in which Harris will wear the winning design made of completely sustainable materials. This year, the contest winner is Michael Badger, a Ghanian-born fashion student at Atlanta's Savannah College of Art & Design (above right). Part of his prize is getting the mentorship of a fashion designer when creating the piece, and the infamous Vivienne Westwood stepped in for this year's duties. Currently, the mentor-student duo is putting the finishing touches on Harris's gown—they shared this exclusive behind-the-scenes photo with InStyle.com—and it will be revealed this Sunday, February 24th on the Academy Awards red carpet. "I’m thrilled," Harris said of being involved. We can't wait to see it debut!

Plus, see the 25 most breathtaking Oscar gowns of all time!

MORE:• 20 Most Outrageous Oscar Looks• Make Your Own Oscars Best Dressed List• See 50 Years of Bond Girls!