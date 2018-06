Hot—and hysterical—hosts James Franco and Anne Hathaway would have completely stolen the show at the 2011 Academy Awards were it not for these sartorial standouts. This year’s red carpet was packed with every facet of glamour—from body-conscious styles and gorgeous shades of red to crystal-sprayed gowns and ethereal tulle. Presenting InStyle's decked-out dozen, click through the gallery to see our top looks from the Oscars red carpet.

