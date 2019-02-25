The Oscar Parties Were Even Better than the Big Show

The Oscars are what everyone will still be talking about today, but for the celebrities, the main event was really just the beginning. Closing out a whole season of shows, the after-parties are where all the real action is. Not only do they involve even more big names — the Kodak Theater can only fit so many stars — the ones that you watched all night get comfortable (sometimes looking even better than they did during the ceremony) and get down. Vanity Fair's Oscar Party is legendary for drawing some of Hollywood's brightest, from the night's nominees to everyone who got snubbed and then some. And the photos? Some of the VF snaps are straight-up iconic.

Elton John hosts another star-studded party — which is actually a fundraiser for the Elton John AIDS Foundation — and since there are only so many celebs to go around, A-listers bounce from party to soiree all night long. 1,500 invited guests head to the Governor's Ball (the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ official post-Oscars celebration), where celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck serves up a feast that's become a Tinseltown tradition. It doesn't matter which party they go to, because win or lose, nominated or not, everyone lets their hair down, gets loose, and probably makes a few choices they'll regret tomorrow. Forget your Oscar ballot, because seeing how the stars party is even better than bragging about your perfect score.

VIDEO: See Every Glamorous Look on the Oscars Red Carpet