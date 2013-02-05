Oscars 2013 Presenters: Octavia Spencer and Meryl Streep

The countdown until the 85th Annual Academy Awards is on! Yesterday, the nominees gathered for their annual class photo and luncheon, and today the show’s producers announced that last year’s winners Meryl Streep, Jean Dujardin, Octavia Spencer, and Christopher Plummer are confirmed to present at the ceremony. "We are honored to have Meryl, Octavia, Christopher, and Jean, last year's Oscar winners in each of the acting categories, return to the Oscar stage," producers Craig Zadan and Neil Meron said in a statement. Tune in to ABC on Sunday, February 24th to see all the action!

Plus, see this year's Oscars nominees.

MORE:• What to Expect From Jennifer Lawrence• Barbra Streisand to Perform at Oscars• Jessica Chastain's Oscars Dream Dress