Oscars 2013: A Performance By the Cast of Les Miserables?

The cast of Les Miserables could be performing at this year’s 85th Annual Academy Awards! While details have yet to be confirmed, The Daily Mail reports that the key players are expected to take the stage including Best Supporting Actress nominee Anne Hathaway, Best Actor nominee Hugh Jackman, Samantha Barks, Amanda Seyfried, and InStyle Man of Style Eddie Redmayne. And although it’s always nerve-wracking to perform in front of your peers, the cast has plenty of experience with live singing, since they belted out the iconic tunes live everyday while filming. Catch all the Oscars action on ABC February 24th at 7/6c, and watch to see if the cast will hit the stage—and possibly even take home the trophy for Best Picture.

Plus, see this year's nominees!

MORE:• Watch Eponine Sing in Les Miserables!• See the Celebrity Fans of Les Miserables• Anne on Eddie Redmayne's Nerdy Appeal