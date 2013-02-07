Oscar Update! Channing Tatum, Charlize Theron, and Daniel Radcliffe to Appear

With the 85th Annual Academy Awards just around the bend, the Academy is starting to release more details about what big stars will grace the gilded stage. Along with Meryl Streep and Octavia Spencer, Channing Tatum and Charlize Theron have both been confirmed as guests on the show, though it remains unclear exactly what they'll be doing. Daniel Radcliffe will also give a very special performance, along with Joseph Gordon-Levitt. "We are quite excited to have Charlize, Chan, Joe, and Dan join us on the show," said telecast producers Craig Zadan and Neil Meron. "We are happy to feature them as special guests in our production." Oh, the suspense! Tune in to CBS at 8/7c on Sunday, February 24 to see what they're up to!

Plus, see this year's Oscar nominees.

MORE:• What to Expect From Jennifer Lawrence• Barbra Streisand to Perform at Oscars• Jessica Chastain’s Oscars Dream Dress