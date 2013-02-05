Oscar Nominees Night: Amy Adams Just Wants to Have Fun!

Hollywood is abuzz with preparations for the 85th Annual Academy Awards on February 24th—and more importantly, the schedule leading up to the big day is filled with parties! Last night, Beverly Hills hotspot Spago hosted The Hollywood Reporter's Nominees Night, which welcomed Best Leading and Supporting Actress nominees Amy Adams, Jessica Chastain (in Givenchy), Jennifer Lawrence (in Valentino), Naomi Watts, Sally Field, and more. "This year I am having fun!" Adams told reporters earlier that day at the Oscars Nominees Luncheon. "It's not a matter of 'I want to have fun,' it’s that I don’t know if I’m ever going to be back. God willing, we’ll see. I just really want to enjoy it. I am enjoying it. I’m actually experiencing it." See these stars and more of the week's best parties in the gallery.

— Meghan Blalock, with reporting by Lindzi Scharf