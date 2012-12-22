Oscar de la Renta's Silk-Chiffon Dress: Your Top Pinterest Pick This Week

Does silk-chiffon have a place in your closet even during these murky December days? Apparently you think so! This flirty sundress from Oscar de la Renta was this week's most popular pin on InStyle's Pinterest page. And while it might be chilly and damp outside, there's nothing wrong with doing a little wardrobe prep for warmer, sunnier days! Head over to net-a-porter.com to make this beauty your own for $2,290, then let us know what else you’re obsessing over at pinterest.com/instylemag by repinning, liking, or commenting on any of our 67 stylish boards—or by clicking the link below.

