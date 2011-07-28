Oscar de la Renta's New Fragrance: Live In Love

Oscar de la Renta invited InStyle to his home today for a first glimpse of his new fragrance, Live In Love. The perfume’s fresh floral scent comes from a heady mix of Lily of the Valley, rose, and jasmine, flowers all found in his own garden (we took a picture, shown at right). Live In Love’s name is meant to inspire women, de la Renta told us, to cherish every day and find love all around them. He was moved to name the scent Live In Love after being diagnosed with cancer earlier this year. Though he is the picture of health today, the experience motivated him to spread an inspiring message through his new fragrance. Live In Love will debut this October.

MORE:• Emma Watson for Lancome: See the Photos!• InStyle’s A-to-Z Guide to Celebrity Fragrances• Hair Makeovers of 2011

— Amy Synnott-D’Annibale, Beauty Director