Oscar de la Renta's Bridal Shopping Advice: Don't Take Your Mom!

Oscar de la Renta stopped by Martha Stewart's studio this week, where he shared some shopping advice for brides to be. His number one tip? Don't take your mother! "The mother always wants to tell the daughter what dress she should wear," the designer said. "The girl who is getting married, she doesn't want that." Tell us: Did you (or will you) take your mom along? Hear more advice in the clip above, and tune in to the Hallmark Channel at 10/9c tomorrow morning to see the rest of Martha Stewart's special weddings episode.

