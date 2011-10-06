Oscar de la Renta's Bridal Shopping Advice: Don't Take Your Mom!

David M. Russell/The Martha Stewart Show
Caitlin Petreycik
Oct 06, 2011 @ 3:00 pm

[vodpod id=Video.15510066&w=640&h=385&fv=%26rel%3D0%26border%3D0%26]

Oscar de la Renta stopped by Martha Stewart's studio this week, where he shared some shopping advice for brides to be. His number one tip? Don't take your mother! "The mother always wants to tell the daughter what dress she should wear," the designer said. "The girl who is getting married, she doesn't want that." Tell us: Did you (or will you) take your mom along? Hear more advice in the clip above, and tune in to the Hallmark Channel at 10/9c tomorrow morning to see the rest of Martha Stewart's special weddings episode.

Plus! See our top 50 favorite celebrity wedding dresses in the gallery.

MORE:All Oscar de la Renta News!Our Favorite ODLR Spring 2012 LooksTop 50 Bridal Hairstyles

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!