Oscar de la Renta Will Help Select Your Wedding Dress!

Courtesy of Oscar de la Renta; Marion Curtis/Startraksphoto
Kendall Herbst
Nov 04, 2010 @ 4:43 pm

Can't decide where to plan your destination wedding? Well, if you're a fashionista dreaming about the Caribbean, consider the award-winning luxury resort Puntacana Resort & Club. Beyond its obvious beauty, the resort, divided into two parts: Tortuga Bay and the Puntacana Hotel, has just launched a wedding package with Oscar de la Renta. Book out the Tortuga Bay, with amazing villas Oscar actually designed, and you'll score a luxury wedding package which includes a meeting with the esteemed designer at his New York bridal atelier where he'll help you find your dream dress! Could you ask for better advice? (Sorry, mom!)

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!