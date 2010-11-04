Oscar de la Renta Will Help Select Your Wedding Dress!

Can't decide where to plan your destination wedding? Well, if you're a fashionista dreaming about the Caribbean, consider the award-winning luxury resort Puntacana Resort & Club. Beyond its obvious beauty, the resort, divided into two parts: Tortuga Bay and the Puntacana Hotel, has just launched a wedding package with Oscar de la Renta. Book out the Tortuga Bay, with amazing villas Oscar actually designed, and you'll score a luxury wedding package which includes a meeting with the esteemed designer at his New York bridal atelier where he'll help you find your dream dress! Could you ask for better advice? (Sorry, mom!)