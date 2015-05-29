This Week's Wow: Get Charmed by Peter Copping's First Resort Collection for Oscar de la Renta

In this weekly feature, InStyle’s fashion news director Eric Wilson shares his favorite fashion moment of the week, and explains how it could shape styles to come. Look for it on What’s Right Now every Friday.

The Moment: It is this time of year that most of us turn our thoughts to resorts, ideally of the long-weekend beach destination variety. For designers, who now seem to work all summer long, presenting four collections each year rather than two, a different sort of resort is all they will be talking about for the next two weeks. Editors’ calendars are jam-packed with appointments to see their resort collections, which is the fairly optimistic industry nomenclature for clothes that will be sold in the dead of next winter.

Peter Copping, the new creative director at Oscar de la Renta, was telling me before his resort show on Thursday that he was happy to be able to incorporate more color into this collection, which follows his debut show for fall. "This is my version of New York meets Punta Cana, if that makes sense," he said.

Why It’s a Wow: The resort collections are far more approachable than the big runway statements designers typically make for spring and fall, so it is often more pleasurable to watch them, especially if you're a shopper. Copping’s designs were quite charming, like a lace dress of marine blue and marigold embroidery, or a summery yellow pleated cocktail dress (pictured, above). I loved the three-dimensional floral embroidery that adorned some of his looks, which looks to be a big trend for the season (pictured, below left). So will eye-popping eveningwear, like his daring gowns in magenta and teal silks (pictured, below right).

Who wouldn’t be charmed by flowers in winter?

Chanel, Dior, and Vuitton set the tone for the resort season with their shows around the world earlier this month, but the majority of fashion houses will be presenting collections in June. Look out next week for major collections from Donna Karan, Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, Versace and Gucci. There is an ongoing debate among them as to whether showing these collections to the press, as they have for the last five years or so, is really a good idea, since it creates a lot more work and expense for everyone involved. But if you can’t get to a resort because you’re too busy working, wouldn’t you rather be looking at clothes?

