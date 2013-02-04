Oscar de la Renta for The Outnet: New Lower-Priced Line Coming Soon

Now there's even more reason to love Oscar de la Renta! Today, the fashion house announced that it teamed up with The Outnet, Net-a-Porter’s discount sister site, to create a lower-priced line specifically that will be available exclusively at theoutnet.com. The 23-piece collection will range from $325 to $1,295, considerably lower than the thousands of dollars some of the pieces in the main line sell for. Expect punchy prints, characteristic de la Renta ikat patterns, and classic silhouettes when the collection hits the net on February 26th.

