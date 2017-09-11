Oscar de la Renta Just Unveiled These Audrey Hepburn-Inspired Sunglasses

Welcome back to school—or, uh, New York Fashion Week. (For us fashion people, that's the same thing, right?) As we scour the Internet, keeping tabs on what designers are sending down the runway this season (and subsequently what major trends everyone will be wearing six months from now), let's take note of this: Oscar de la Renta has the next lineup of must-have sunglasses, and it’s with none other than iconic luxury eyewear brand Morgenthal Frederics. Need another bit to bite on? The muse was the style icon of style icons: Audrey Hepburn.

VIDEO: Watch Our Recap of NYFW September 2017

Farewell, beloved round lens, metal framed, John Lennon sunnies of 2017. And hello, elegant, vintage-inspired, lady sunglasses of spring 2018. The Oscar de la Renta x Morgenthal Frederics sunglass collaboration presents itself as a limited-edition collection of four timeless styles, all rendered in stunning natural buffalo horn. Sleek, clean, soft—just a couple traits we’re noting from the exclusive images of the to-be-released collection.

The glasses will make their official debut today, Sept. 11, at the Oscar de la Renta spring 2018 runway show, but won't be available for purchase until February 2018. You'll be able to pick them up at Morgenthal Frederics and Oscar de la Renta boutiques nationwide for $2,495 each. But make sure to mark your calendars and act fast: The collection only includes the very limited quantity of 300 pairs. Now, how’s that for an exclusive collection?