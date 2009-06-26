Oscar de la Renta Designs For Tots

If the "start them early" parenting rule applies to fashion, then little girls are destined for flawless style courtesy of Oscar de la Renta's new children's line. The master of beautiful dressing has launched a limited edition lineup of girls dresses made from leftover bulks of fabric from his recent collections, making for the chicest of mini me moments. The pretty little frocks range from $200-$350 and while they are definitely not play-in-the-sandbox prices,$100 of the proceeds are donated to the Children's Defense Fund. So go ahead and give your little girl a mommy-and-me moment neither of you will ever forget.

Dress, Oscar de la Renta, $290; at oscardelarenta.com, available starting today.

