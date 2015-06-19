Orphan Black Star Ksenia Solo Says to Expect "A Lot of Danger" on Tomorrow's Season Finale

Orphan Black wraps up its third season tomorrow night, and the sci-fi drama is going out with a bang—or an “even bigger bang” than seasons past, according to star Ksenia Solo, who plays the mysterious Shay on the clone-filled conspiracy series. We caught up with Solo when she recently stopped by InStyle’s New York offices to chat about what’s going down in tomorrow night’s finale, and she revealed that there’s plenty of drama to look forward to—especially when it comes to Shay's relationship with Cosima, one of the many clones played by Tatiana Maslany on the show.

“There’s going to be a lot of danger for all the characters,” Solo said, adding that her character will be “put in a very compromising situation” in the episode. And the series’ ongoing love triangle—in which Shay and Delphine are both vying for Cosima’s affection—will likely come to blows. “It’s going to be really interesting to see what happens between Shay and Delphine,” said Solo. “They’ve sort of had a war going on since they met each other.”

The battle for Cosima’s heart may be heating up, but Solo still isn’t sure whether her character is deserving of such a prize. “She’s still quite a mystery, but I think Shay has good intentions,” she said. “It’s nice to see this compassionate and spiritual girl come in who becomes Cosima’s lover and makes her feel great. Who knows what’s going to happen in the future, but right now, this is a seemingly lovely and warm relationship, so I think people are slowly getting on the Cosima/Shay train.”

Even so, many fans are still wary of Shay—and Solo is well aware of their skepticism. “The number one thing that I hear from people is, ‘Is she good? Is she bad? Is she going to murder somebody?’” And to that, Solo replies: “Who knows?” While she may be in the dark, the actress does have an inkling as to what her character’s fate may be. “I know that the writers want to do her justice, and I think they’ll do something new with her. In past seasons, people who we thought were good turned out to be bad—and I know that they’re scheming right now about what’s going to happen in the future.”

But there is one thing that you can rule out, at least for tomorrow night’s episode. “I’m not a clone,” said Solo. “Right now there’s just one of me—but who knows what will happen!”

Tune in to the season three finale of Orphan Black tomorrow night at 9 p.m. EST on BBC America.

