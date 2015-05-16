Meet Orphan Black's Newest Cast Member

Last week on Orphan Black, Sarah came to the rescue yet again by attempting to save her brother clone, Mark. However the episode left off with what looked like Mark betraying Sarah.

In tonight’s brand-new episode, we’ll find out what happens to her and meet a very stylish addition to the cast: the boho Shay. We chatted with the actress who portrays her, Ksenia Solo, about the character, whose style she describes as “bohemian and feminine.” Below, see an exclusive first look at Shay:

When asked if her style is similar to her character on screen, Solo explains: “We don’t have the exact same style, but I did enjoy getting to explore a more hippie side of myself. I definitely had fun getting to dress like her.”

Another fun fact: Solo has worked with lead actress Tatiana Maslany before. “It’s been a lot of fun and a real treat to work with Tatiana again," Solo says. "She and I worked on a television series when we were teenagers, and we had a blast then. Being able to connect all these years later was really great.”

Tune in to BBC America tonight at 9 p.m. ET to see how Shay joins the Orphan Black fray in Episode 5.

